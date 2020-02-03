Consultant Says Avenatti's Tactics Took Him By Surprise

Law360, New York (February 3, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- A business consultant to a youth basketball coach formerly represented by Michael Avenatti told a New York federal jury Monday that he was shocked by the celebrity lawyer’s hardball tactics in a dispute with Nike. Avenatti is accused of trying to extort the sportswear company for millions of dollars by threatening to go to the press with information about illicit payments Nike Inc. allegedly made to top young athletes. Prosecutors also say Avenatti defrauded his client Gary Franklin Sr., the head of the California Supreme Elite Basketball Program, of the lawyer's honest services by pursuing a brass knuckle and self-dealing strategy without...

