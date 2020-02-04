Biometric Privacy In 2020: What Companies Can Expect

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:23 PM EST) -- This is the second article in a three-part series examining significant developments in the area of biometric privacy in 2019, as well as what lies ahead for companies in 2020. Part one provided an overview of biometric data and an analysis of the most significant developments of 2019 and the current legal landscape. Part two discusses what companies can expect to see in this area of law over the next year. Part three will provide tips and strategies for building flexible, adaptable biometric privacy compliance programs that can position companies to satisfy current and future compliance obligations. 2019 was a noteworthy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS