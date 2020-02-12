3 Employee-Friendly Updates In NY’s 2021 Budget Proposal

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 12:48 PM EST) -- In what has become a trend over the last few years, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo included multiple labor and employment law proposals in the 2021 budget, which, if approved, would create significant new responsibilities for New York employers, including paid sick leave requirements and contractor disclosure requirements, in addition to the creation of a gig economy task force. Cuomo unveiled his proposed 2021 New York state budget on Jan. 21. As we have noted in the past, Cuomo’s 2020 budget proposal[1] included a state salary history ban,[2] expanded equal pay protections[3] and antidiscrimination law reforms,[4] each of which was passed...

