Ex-CIA Coder A 'Pain In The Ass' But No Traitor, Jury Told

Law360, New York (February 4, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Joshua Schulte, a former CIA programmer on trial for allegedly divulging U.S. secrets to WikiLeaks, is really just a difficult ex-government employee — a “pain in the ass” — being scapegoated for the largest intelligence breach in American history, his lawyer told a Manhattan federal jury on Tuesday. Schulte's defense team laid out a bold counternarrative as it made its case for acquittal during opening arguments Tuesday at a trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty that is expected to last about a month. The 31-year-old Texan, who has been held in a Manhattan federal detention center since his arrest...

