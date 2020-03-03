Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- J. Michael Pickett Thomas Klanderman Bryan Hoynak J. Michael Pickett, Thomas Klanderman and Bryan Hoynak left Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to join Venable LLP, and all three will work in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Partner Klanderman and counsel Hoynak will be based in D.C. and Pickett, who's also a partner, will divide his time between D.C. and Tysons, Virginia. The three lawyers do a wide range of purchase and sale, financing and joint venture work. Phillip Coover Ice Miller LLP has hired a partner for its office in Chicago. Phillip Coover brings with him experience representing developers, investment firms, lenders, property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS