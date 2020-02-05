Nike Atty Tells Jury Of Alarm Over Avenatti's Twitter Threat

Law360, New York (February 5, 2020, 9:58 PM EST) -- An in-house attorney for Nike Inc. on Wednesday told a New York federal jury of the panic he felt after Michael Avenatti threatened on Twitter to hold a press conference about his claims of corruption at the highest level of the sportswear company, after the celebrity attorney's demands for millions of dollars from Nike weren't met. Nike vice president and chief litigation counsel Robert Leinwand spent the day on the witness stand in Avenatti's trial over allegations that he tried to extort Nike for millions of dollars by threatening to go to the press with information about illicit payments Nike Inc....

