MLB Cheating Scandal Spurs 2nd Suit From Fantasy Players

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball has ignored the fraudulent conduct of its teams for years because it knew a scandal would have "a disastrous effect" on the cash cow that is fantasy baseball, a fantasy baseball player said Wednesday, hitting the league with another proposed class action in the wake of recently uncovered cheating. In November, media reports revealed that the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox were using pitching-sign stealing schemes to cheat. As a result, the MLB fined the Astros $5 million and Red Sox manager Alex Cora lost his job overnight — justice appeared to be served, named plaintiff Christopher...

