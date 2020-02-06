Calif. Hoops Coach Says Avenatti Betrayed Him

Law360, New York (February 6, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- A youth basketball program founder who sought counsel from Michael Avenatti told New York jurors Thursday that he felt betrayed by the celebrity attorney after Avenatti's alleged scheme to extort Nike Inc. for millions of dollars came crashing down. Gary Franklin Sr. took the witness stand in Manhattan federal court and described how Nike yanked its sponsorship of his organization, the California Supreme Elite Basketball Program, which had been in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Franklin and his consultant friend Jeffrey Auerbach decided to enlist Avenatti’s help to reconcile with Nike, reach a monetary settlement and deal with two purportedly corrupt Nike...

