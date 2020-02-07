Ex-Judge Endures Ribbing From Rakoff In Return To Court

Law360, New York (February 7, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff welcomed former judge Katherine Forrest back to Manhattan federal court Friday with some gentle ribbing, after Forrest checked in as counsel for the Boston Red Sox in a $5 million damages case over Major League Baseball's sign-stealing scandal. "What was that name again?" Judge Rakoff quipped, drawing a smile in court from Forrest, the retired legal umpire who made her return to Manhattan federal court after leaving the judiciary in 2018 to rejoin Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP. Along with the Houston Astros and MLB itself, the Boston team was hit in late January with...

