Real Estate Rumors: Time Equities, Lexin, Safra

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A venture of JK Equities and Time Equities has sold an under-construction condo tower in Chicago for $27 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for Vesta Lofts, which is located at 125 E. 21st St. and will have 59 units across 74 stories when complete, and the buyer is Interra Realty, according to the report. Lexin Capital is seeking to sell a Manhattan building and is targeting a sale price between $135 million and $140 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is hoping to sell 229 W. 28th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS