Real Estate Rumors: JDL, Mazzarella Family, Northeastern

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- JDL Development has an early-stage agreement to buy 10 acres of land in Chicago from Moody Bible Institute, the Chicago Tribune reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The developer is planning to buy land directly north of the school’s campus at 820 N. LaSalle Drive, and the Tribune said offers for the land have likely surpassed $200 million. JDL could build several residential towers at the site, the Tribune said, citing sources with knowledge. Kuei Luck Early Childhood Center has reached a deal to lease 10,000 square feet of space in Long Island City in Queens, Commercial...

