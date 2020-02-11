Televisa Slams Investors’ Cert Bid In FIFA Bribe Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- Mexican media company Televisa Group is urging a New York federal court to shoot down a bid by its investors to certify a class in a stock drop suit related to allegations that Televisa bribed FIFA officials for broadcast rights, saying the proposed class’s own data shows that the revelation of Televisa’s alleged role in the scandal didn’t affect stock prices at all. In a 58-page memorandum filed in January but unsealed Monday, Televisa told the court that there was no price impact on or immediately following the dates of news reports that purported to reveal that Televisa was involved in...

