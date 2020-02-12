Ruling On FERC’s Tolling Orders Could Slow Pipelines

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- On March 20, all of the members of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear arguments challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s use of so-called tolling orders. The court’s decision in this matter could have major impacts on FERC, which routinely fails to issue substantive orders on rehearing in a timely manner. Parties that object to any FERC order have 30 days to file a request for rehearing of such decision. Congress statutorily requires FERC to issue orders addressing challenges to their initial orders within 30 days of the filing of requests for rehearing. Both the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS