CIA Worker Tells Jury He Once Punched Wikileaks Suspect

Law360, New York (February 13, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- A former co-worker of accused CIA leaker Joshua Schulte told a Manhattan jury that he once punched Schulte after a day of workplace pranks, testimony that preceded a Thursday effort by federal prosecutors to build a circumstantial case proving Schulte fed hacking secrets to Wikileaks. Using the pseudonym Michael, the young coder, who had been stationed with Schulte inside a hacking unit of the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence, testified Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning amid increased courtroom security as the second week of trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty came to a close. Michael told the jury Wednesday...

