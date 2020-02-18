Nissan Settles Engine Defect Class Action

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 2:03 PM EST) -- Nissan has reached a settlement in a proposed class action alleging it concealed a dangerous engine defect, with the automaker agreeing to extend hundreds of thousands of car owners' warranties and cover the cost of previous repairs. In a brief filed Friday, the car owners said they struck the deal with Nissan after nine months of mediation discussions that followed several rounds of hard-fought motion practice and in-depth discovery. Their 2016 complaint hinges on allegations that Nissan knew some of its car models contained faulty components that can cause problems ranging from loud noises to catastrophic engine failure, but did nothing...

