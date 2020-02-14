Trump Admin. Says Illegal Structure Shouldn't Doom CFPB

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is supporting a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, but told justices Friday that the California law firm that brought the case is going too far by calling for the whole agency to be scrapped. U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued in a brief Friday that the high court could take on the constitutional issue at the heart of Seila Law LLC v. CFPB — specifically, whether a legal provision barring the president from firing the CFPB’s director at will violates the separation of powers. Francisco said the high court could...

