NY Won't Appeal T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Challenge Loss

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- A contingent of state-level enforcers challenging T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint has lost one of its leaders, as New York's attorney general said her office will not appeal a New York federal court ruling refusing to block the planned $56 billion merger. New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Sunday that, after a "thorough analysis," her office decided it would not appeal U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's Feb. 11 ruling rejecting the enforcers' merger challenge. Instead of pursuing an appeal, James said, she hopes to work to ensure consumers get the "best pricing and service possible, that networks...

