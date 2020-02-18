Ex-Alstom Execs Charged In Indonesian Bribery Probe

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- Three more former executives of French energy conglomerate Alstom SA and a Japanese investment firm have been charged in a wide-ranging bribery probe related to lucrative power plant projects in Indonesia, according to a superseding indictment unsealed in Connecticut federal court on Tuesday. Reza Moenaf and Eko Sulianto, former executives of an Indonesian Alstom subsidiary, and Junji Kusunoki of Marubeni Corp. are accused of funneling bribes through a pair of consultants to win a $118 million energy contract, according to the five-year-old indictment, unsealed on the eve of post-trial oral arguments in the case of a former Alstom executive convicted of...

