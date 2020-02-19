States Sue Again To Force EPA's Hand On Ozone Pollution

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Five East Coast states want the EPA to start holding states accountable for letting ozone emissions blow across borders and hurt air quality in neighboring jurisdictions, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York federal court. New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts as well as New York City are asking the court to order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to draw up plans to limit harmful levels of ozone emissions from upwind states, namely Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. The East Coast states say the issue is urgent because the season for harmful ozone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS