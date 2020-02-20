Barrack, Bernstein Will Lead Energy Transfer Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has tapped Barrack Rodos & Bacine and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP to be lead counsel in a proposed class action against a pipeline company whose stock dropped on news of a federal bribery investigation. U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh selected a group of five institutional investors including the Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System as lead plaintiffs in the case against Energy Transfer LP, swatting down a rival investor's claim that the group was cobbled together by attorneys to amass the largest chunk of alleged losses and was therefore unfit to lead. "Both Barrack Rodos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS