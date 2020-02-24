Builder Says $2.1B Argentine Road Row Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- A South American subsidiary of a China-owned construction firm has urged a New York federal court to force a partner to arbitrate a dispute stemming from a soured $2.1 billion Argentine highway construction project instead of litigating it in Argentina. CCA Civil Panama SA, a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp., told the court that Green SA breached an agreement to arbitrate “all controversies” in New York, according to a motion in support of the petition Friday. CCA Civil Panama says Green improperly jumped into Argentine court and secured injunctions in three civil suits that put the project at a standstill and...

