Latest IPR Trends Mostly Favor Patent Owners

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Last year, we wrote two articles about an interesting issue regarding differing district court views on the scope of inter partes review estoppel, which, in general, bars petitioners from seeking invalidity in litigation. We noted that district courts were historically split, either taking a broad view or a narrow view on IPR estoppel. Courts taking a broad view apply estoppel to any prior art that reasonably could have been raised in an IPR petition following a final written decision. By contrast, courts taking a narrow view, most notably in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, had limited IPR estoppel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS