Justices Won't Review Apple's $439M Loss, 3 Other IP Cases

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned away four intellectual property cases on Monday, including Apple’s appeal of a $439 million judgment in its dispute with VirnetX and Cisco's bid to overturn a $24 million verdict by invoking the court's Alice decision. Here, Law360 takes a look at what cases the Supreme Court won’t be reviewing. Unless otherwise specified, attorneys for the parties didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. Apple Inc. v. VirnetX Inc. et al. Apple’s December petition took issue with a Federal Circuit decision leaving the tech giant on the hook for $439 million for infringing VirnetX’s network security...

