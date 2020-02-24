Home Depot Fights Class Certification Attempt In ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- Participants in Home Depot's 401(k) plan who say they overpaid for bad retirement advice from an algorithm should sue Home Depot individually, not collectively, the company has told a Georgia federal judge. The Home Depot Inc. asked U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II to reject a bid to certify a class of current, former and retired Home Depot employees in a lawsuit challenging the company 401(k) plan's investment choices and fees for algorithm-generated investment advice. In a brief filed Friday opposing the motion for class certification, Home Depot told Judge Ray that adjudicating the case as a class action would...

