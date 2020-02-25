Builder Wants Arbitrators To Settle $2.1B Argentine Road Fight

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- An Argentine construction company said it is cooperating in arbitration proceedings related to a soured $2.1 billion Argentine highway project, even though it did bring certain issues before the Argentine courts, according to documents filed in New York federal court. Green SA said Monday that the injunctions it sought from Argentine courts were meant to preserve the status quo, and that the arbitrators — not the New York courts — can ultimately determine whether the issues it raised are arbitrable. The question is also not so urgent that it would require U.S. federal courts to intervene, the construction firm argued....

