Feds Raid Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard's NY, Calif. Offices

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Federal agents on Tuesday raided the California and New York offices of Canadian fashion executive Peter J. Nygard, who was recently sued by 10 women accusing him and his companies of rape and sex trafficking, an FBI spokesperson and a representative of Nygard confirmed. The raids follow a lawsuit filed earlier this month in New York federal court, in which nine Bahamian women and one American woman, all listed as Jane Does, accused Nygard and his companies of sex trafficking and rape. They claimed that for decades the fashion mogul lured underage girls to his Bahamian mansion and used his privately held...

