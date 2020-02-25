Ga. Cities, Counties Drop Occupancy Tax Suit Against Airbnb

Law360 (February 25, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Cities and counties in Georgia on Tuesday dropped a proposed class action in federal court against Airbnb that alleged the home rental giant failed to collect and remit local occupancy taxes. A proposed class action representing more than 100 counties and hundreds of municipalities and other government entities has been dropped at their request, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The localities voluntarily dismissed the action without prejudice. The cities and counties had alleged last month Airbnb entered into agreements with its hosts and customers that it would collect and remit the appropriate tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS