4 Tips For Buyers Of Filming Studios Amid Surge In Demand

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Tech companies and streaming studios are in the midst of a race to outdo their competitors on the original content front, which is fueling an unprecedented demand for new and modernized studio real estate across the U.S., and attorneys say such deals come with a unique set of legal considerations. As the industry is changing, so too is the way that landlords are approaching the question of leases for the studios, and lawyers say developers may now be able to find long-term tenants where before tenancy was often at the whim of whether a television show got renewed. But there are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS