DHS Chief Pressed On 'Remain In Mexico,' Border Wall Funds

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf faced heat from House Democrats over migrants' safety and access to counsel as he defended the government's request for more funding during a Wednesday budget hearing. Wolf, who was sworn in as acting Homeland Security chief in November, batted back lawmakers' concerns about the priorities of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's budget request for fiscal year 2021, which called for increased detention bed space and more border wall funding. "This administration has taken it too far with a heartless obsession with immigration enforcement," charged Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., chair of the House appropriations committee, knocking...

