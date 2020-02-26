WikiLeaks Suspect Wrote Of Waging 'Information War' On CIA

Law360, New York (February 26, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- Accused CIA leaker Joshua Schulte scrawled angry vows from his jail cell promising revenge against the spy agency after he was arrested for allegedly sending government hacking secrets to WikiLeaks, evidence presented to a Manhattan jury showed Wednesday. "F--- your top secret .... Send all of your secrets here - Wikileaks," Schulte wrote in 2018 while detained as he imagined an "information war" to harm the CIA, according to notebooks and other writings shown by the government during a fourth week of trial before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. Diplomatic passport used by Joshua Schulte while he worked for...

