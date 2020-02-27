Builder Says Lawsuits Imperil $2.1B Argentine Road Project

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- An Argentine construction company is blocking its business partner from funding their $2.1 billion road project and must be forced into arbitration, the partner told a New York federal court. Green SA has taken an “irresponsible approach” by going to Argentine courts to block additional financing for the project, which has since fallen out of compliance with its funding and performance requirements, CCA Civil Panama SA argued on Wednesday. CCA is a South American affiliate of China State Construction and Engineering Corp. Green’s flight to court violates the parties’ arbitration agreement, CCA said in urging the New York court to compel...

