Lori Loughlin 'Varsity Blues' Trial Set For Late September

Law360, Boston (February 27, 2020, 12:00 PM EST) -- A jury will be selected in September in the “Varsity Blues” case against actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, as a federal judge on Thursday set the trial date despite the couple's accusations that prosecutors withheld evidence of their innocence in the alleged college bribery scheme. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton pushed ahead with the fall trial date, saying a speedy resolution of the high-profile case is needed, despite what he called “very serious accusations” by Loughlin and Giannulli that the government failed to make a timely disclosure of FBI notes written by the college admissions scandal’s mastermind...

