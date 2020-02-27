Warren Pitches Using Border Wall Cash To Fight Coronavirus

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill Thursday that would reallocate funds for a southern border wall to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Warren’s Prioritizing Pandemic Prevention Act is aimed at defunding the wall and transferring the roughly $10 billion from the executive branch to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Agency for International Development to develop a more robust response to the coronavirus. The funds would mostly come from the more than $8 billion collected by President Donald Trump after he declared a national emergency over the wall last year. “The coronavirus outbreak poses serious...

