CIA Deemed 2nd Coder A Security Risk After WikiLeaks Dump

Law360, New York (February 27, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- A onetime colleague of Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder on trial for allegedly giving secrets to WikiLeaks, was deemed a security risk in the wake of the damaging 2017 leak of government hacking tools, a Manhattan federal jury heard Thursday over objections from prosecutors. The new information came to light as Schulte's defense team put up evidence during the fourth week of trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty. The jury is on track to begin its deliberations early next week. Schulte is charged with transmitting national defense information he allegedly poached in 2016 from an elite CIA "digital...

