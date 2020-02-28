1st Circ. Says DOI Misread Law In Tribal Casino Land Ruling

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Thursday upheld a Massachusetts district judge's ruling that blocked the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Tribe's casino plans, saying the U.S. Department of the Interior wrongly interpreted the Indian Reorganization Act when it took a parcel of land into trust for the project. The tribe was seeking to overturn the lower court's 2016 decision that the DOI's Bureau of Indian Affairs had misinterpreted a specific definition of "Indian" in the IRA in deciding to take land in Taunton, Massachusetts, located about an hour south of Boston, into trust for the tribe to pursue its First Light Casino project....

