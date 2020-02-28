Gov't Blocked From Using $89M In Funds For Border Wall

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A federal court in Washington state has permanently blocked the Trump administration from using nearly $89 million in funds meant for a submarine base instead for the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein on Thursday said the federal government's attempt to transfer $89 million meant for the Bangor Pier and Maintenance Facility at Naval Base Kitsap, partially meant to secure submarines carrying nuclear warheads, to the border wall violated an appropriations law passed by Congress. Yet while the judge sided with Washington state over the $89 million, she denied its request to block the entire $3.6...

