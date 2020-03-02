Builder Loses Bid To Arbitrate $2.1B Argentine Road Dispute

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A South American subsidiary of a China-owned construction firm can't force a partner to arbitrate a dispute stemming from a soured $2.1 billion Argentine highway construction project instead of litigating it in Argentina, a New York federal judge has ruled. The South American affiliate of China State Construction Engineering Corp. — CCA Civil Panama SA — was denied its request for an order compelling arbitration against Green SA on Friday. The one-page order from U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick did not include reasoning, and counsel for both parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CCA had argued last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS