Jury Deadlocks On WikiLeaks Charges Against Ex-CIA Coder

Law360, New York (March 9, 2020, 11:29 AM EDT) -- A former CIA programmer who wrote software designed to disrupt America's enemies was convicted Monday of lying to the FBI and sending information from a Manhattan jail cell in violation of a court order, but jurors deadlocked on charges alleging he sent a trove of hacking tools to WikiLeaks. The partial verdict against defendant Joshua Schulte, 31, came after jury deliberations that stretched over six days in a trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty that opened on Feb. 4. Joshua Schulte is seen using an allegedly contraband mobile phone while detained in Manhattan in 2018. (DOJ) Schulte remained impassive...

