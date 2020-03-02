WikiLeaks Jury Gets Case After Defense Faults 2nd CIA Coder

Law360, New York (March 2, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Manhattan jury on Monday began deliberating the feds' case against Joshua Schulte, the former CIA coder on trial for allegedly giving secrets to WikiLeaks, after prosecutors dismissed a bid by Schulte's lawyers to blame another CIA programmer as a "tinfoil hat" conspiracy theory. Jurors deliberated for about 40 minutes before leaving for the day after a trial before U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty that opened Feb. 4. They were set to resume their work on Tuesday. Schulte is charged with transmitting national defense information, which he allegedly poached in 2016 from an elite CIA "digital weapons" team and gave...

