3 Fast-Food Chains Agree To Take 'No-Poach' Pacts Off Menu

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- Burger King, Popeye’s and Tim Horton’s have become the latest fast-food chains to nix their so-called no-poach agreements amid antitrust investigations by state attorneys general, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday. Becerra, along with attorneys general in a dozen other states plus Washington, D.C., had threatened to sue the chains over contract language in which they and their franchisees pledged not to hire workers away from other franchises or corporate-owned stores. Such agreements unfairly reduce competition and suppress worker wages, Becerra said. “Anti-competitive behavior intended to depress wages has no place in our markets,” he said in a statement. “The...

