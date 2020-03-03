AMC Investors Want Class Cert. In Securities Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- Investors in movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. have asked a New York federal court to certify their securities fraud class action accusing the company of hiding unfavorable details of its acquisition strategy in the lead-up to a $618 million secondary public offering. Lead plaintiff The International Union of Operating Engineers Pension Fund of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware and additional plaintiff Hawaii Iron Workers Pension Trust Fund on Monday asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to certify their proposed class of AMC investors, saying they believe that thousands of AMC shareholders are scattered across numerous jurisdictions. The class would...

