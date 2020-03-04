Gilead Can't Duck Sweeping Competition Suit Over HIV Drugs

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences and several other drug companies remain mired in a sprawling lawsuit alleging they conspired to block competition for blockbuster HIV treatments, after a California federal judge issued a mixed ruling on their dismissal bids. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Tuesday granted in part and denied in part motions to dismiss from Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Japan Tobacco Inc. in a suit over the price of "cocktail" drugs used to treat HIV. Judge Chen's order tossed claims against all four companies for an overarching conspiracy but rejected arguments from the companies targeting several other aspects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS