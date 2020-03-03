Iranian Businessman Denies Sanctions Crimes As Trial Begins

Law360, New York (March 3, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- An attorney for the scion of the family behind Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group pushed back Tuesday against accusations that he flouted U.S. sanctions by funneling over $115 million through the U.S. financial system, telling New York jurors that he never sent a dollar to Iran. Trial began with opening statements before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, over allegations that Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 40, used front companies in Turkey and Switzerland to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and launder profits from a $476 million deal to build 7,000 housing units in Venezuela. However, Sadr’s attorney, Reid Weingarten of Steptoe...

