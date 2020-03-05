2 Firms Edge Ahead Of Peers In Quiet February For IPOs

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- Two law firms eked ahead of peers in initial public offerings activity during February, a traditionally soft month for IPOs that closed quietly amid coronavirus-related fears that are clouding the outlook for deals going forward. Latham & Watkins LLP steered three IPOs — when counting representation of issuers and underwriters — that raised more than $1.9 billion, more than any other firm. The firm's work was highlighted by a $1.62 billion IPO by drug development services company PPD Inc., in which it represented the underwriters. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP represented the company Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP guided four IPOs, advising underwriters each time,...

