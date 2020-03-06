Assertio, Lupin, Bausch Must Face Buyers' Price-Fixing MDL

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismantle multidistrict litigation alleging Bausch Health Co. and other pharmaceutical companies violated federal antitrust law by blocking a generic version of diabetes drug Glumetza through a reverse pay-for-delay scheme, but trimmed indirect buyers' federal antitrust claims. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Thursday that FWK Holdings LLC and other companies that purchased Glumetza made a sufficient case that Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bausch subsidiary Santarus Inc. violated the Sherman Act by entering into a corrupt settlement with Assertio Therapeutics Inc. that involved a promise not to compete instead of cash...

