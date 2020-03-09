Feds Rest Case In Iranian Businessman's Sanctions Trial

Law360, New York (March 9, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors on Monday rested their case against a principal of Iranian conglomerate Stratus Group, who's accused of defying U.S. sanctions by funneling more than $115 million in profits from a Venezuelan construction project through the U.S. financial system. Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 40, is facing fraud, money laundering and sanctions charges for purportedly using front companies in Turkey and Switzerland to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and to launder profits from a $476 million deal to build around 7,000 housing units in Venezuela. The government rested its case after about a week of testimony from witnesses before U.S. District Judge Alison...

