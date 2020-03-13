UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (March 13, 2020, 5:24 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen a Russian businessman facing fraud allegations sue his accusers for harassment, construction giant Balfour Beatty sue Chubb and other major insurers, and a venture capital fund linked to the surge of an English car dealer file suit against a director. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Odin Assets Ltd. and others v. Royal Bank of Scotland Public Ltd. Company Six claimants — including Odin Assets Ltd. and Angels Property Services Ltd. — filed a Part 8 disclosure request from the Royal Bank of Scotland on March 6. ...

