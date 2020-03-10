Trump Admin. Asks 9th Circ. To Let It Divert $3.6B For Wall

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a lower court's ruling blocking the reallocation of $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall on the southern border, arguing that the president has the authority to move such funds during a national emergency. During a hearing in San Francisco, H. Thomas Byron III argued on behalf of the government that there's nothing in Section 2808 of the U.S. Code that suggests Congress intended to restrain military projects in times of war or national emergency. He also noted that the U.S. Department of Defense deployed the military...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS