Facebook Rips NSO Group's 'Gamesmanship' In Hack Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Tensions flared Monday in Facebook's lawsuit in California federal court accusing an Israeli software firm of hacking WhatsApp users' phones, as the tech giant accused NSO Group of "procedural gamesmanship" and NSO sought sanctions against Facebook's lawyers. Facebook Inc. said in a Monday opposition and motion that NSO Group Technologies Ltd. should not be awarded extra time to respond to the tech giant's October complaint, because NSO's recent activities — including hiring counsel and a PR firm in the U.S. — suggest the company has been "fully aware of the litigation since it began." "The court should not permit defendants' procedural...

