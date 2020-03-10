FCC Leaders Say Coronavirus Highlights Broadband Needs

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Former Democratic FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn suggested on Tuesday that both the agency and the telecom private sector must think creatively about how the internet can help stem the tide of the COVID-19 outbreak, telling a Washington, D.C., audience that web access is a key commodity to managing the global crisis. As officials temporarily shutter some schools and urge employees to work from home if possible, Clyburn said service providers and regulators must find ways to increase access to teleworking, telemedicine and online education. For example, she said many low-income Americans have limited data plans that could easily be maxed out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS